SLB: Methane point instrument for emission reduction monitoring Methane point instrument

SLB’s End-to-end Emissions Solutions introduces its next generation methane point instrument, a self-installed continuous methane monitoring system that uses IoT-enabled sensors to quickly and cost-effectively detect, locate and quantify emissions across O&G operations.

Effective monitoring is essential to reduce emissions of methane, a GHG that has a climate change impact up to 84 times greater than CO 2 over a 20-year time period and represents about half of the O&G sector’s operational emissions.

The compact device represents a step change in methane measurement technology, providing operators with industry-leading leak detection sensitivity in a small, durable, first-of-its kind "plug-and-play" solution. It enables operators to more economically scale up and quickly roll out continuous methane monitoring across their facilities. The instrument also satisfies the proposed EPA rules for methane monitoring at active onshore U.S. production facilities.

