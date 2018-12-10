Roser STO launches mobile app for field progress

Roser STO's Progress-IT Mobile app.

As part of its innovative cloud-based software solutions for shutdowns and turnarounds, Roser STO has developed a mobile app to update field progress in plants. The P r og r e s s - I T Mobile app is designed to make the work process more efficient and effective.

Progress-IT Mobile enables users to log progress in real time by making use of data from the Roser module, Systems- IT, where all work packages are created. Push notifications inform users as soon as tasks have been completed and the next task can commence. Besides logging progress, it also allows users to register punch-items and include pictures.

For more information, visit www.ros er-sto.com or email info@roser-sto.com.