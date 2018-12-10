Rent Air Skates from Lifting Gear Hire

Air Skates from Lifting Gear Hire move by using a specially designed air caster that slowly and

Lifting Gear Hire's Air Skates.

evenly releases a thin film of air that floats the object with minimum cubic-feet-per-minute requirements. Air Skates are low-profile, which allows for easy insertion under loads and also requires less space when moving the load, as there is minimal vertical lift. They also offer the advantage of less force required for moving products. Capacities for the Air Skates range from 25,000-315,000 pounds.

