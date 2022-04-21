Introducing the ProFlex™ Series 730CBD Coarse Bubble Diffusers - a sought after pollution control technology used to aerate or mix wastewater for effluent/sewage treatment.

Proco Products, Inc. announces new addition to ProFlex™ Rubber Check Valve product line

A coarse bubble diffuser is used to ensure that sewage and Hi SG ( specific gravity) content is properly “agitated”, or diffused to ensure proper mixing. Diffusion is a term used to guarantee that when sewage is put into a holding tank, it is not allowed to settle into the bottom of a tank. The ProFlex™ 730 CBD is an engineered molded valve which, when submerged and charged with air, will create a series of bubbles strong enough to capture the sewage effluent and carry it to the surface of the tank.

The ProFlex™ 730CBD, with its unique elastomeric duck bill design, is always in a 100% closed position and relies on static head to open. Thus, the instant there is an absence of inlet pressure, the valve is closed bubble tight ensuring unwanted media does not flow back into the manifold.

The ProFlex™ 730CBD all-elastomeric design, offers no concern for maintenance or costly down-time resulting in a perfect diffuser system, designed to provide long life features.

The ProFlex™ 730CBD also features a “Hex” 3/4 NPT SS nipple instead of a standard SS pipe nipple. This feature allows the owner/contractor a hassle-free install experience, ensuring a positive seal on the manifold without worry of breaking the adapter or the manifold’s inlet fitting. EPDM or Neoprene is the most specified elastomer, and both offer superb flexibility along with long-life designed elastomers.