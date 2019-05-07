PPG launches PPG ASSET INTEGRITY MANAGEMENT system

PPG Protective & Marine Coatings has introduced the PPG ASSET INTEGRITY MANAGEMENTTM (PPG AIMTM) system in the U.S. and Canada. This software-based asset management system assists facility owners, managers and maintenance engineers in scheduling, budgeting and optimizing the corrosion protection of metal structures, buildings and equipment under their care for up to 20 years in the future.

The PPG AIM system is based on proprietary algorithms developed by PPG from NACEÂ® 509 and ISO 12944Â® corrosion- forecasting standards. Using data collected by PPG personnel during an initial mapping and field assessment procedure, the system predicts how quickly assets will corrode and helps identify the optimal time to recoat those assets before corrosion can occur.

