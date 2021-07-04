PPG expands PITTHANE high durability urethane coating line

PPG has launched the PPG PITTHANE® ULTRA LS high-performance polyurethane topcoat, which is formulated for applications in corrosive environments that require low sheen to limit glare and hide surface imperfections.

The PPG PITTHANE® ULTRA LS high-performance polyurethane topcoat provides long-lasting protection.

Used in a two-coat or three-coat system, the new topcoat provides long-lasting protection for applications such as bridges, stadiums, and fuel and water storage tanks, while also providing minimal reflectivity and excellent aesthetics.

"The PPG PITTHANE coatings family is known for its corrosion resistance and color retention along with its easy application and excellent flow and leveling characteristics," said Herman Rodriquez, PPG's director of demand driving, protective and marine coatings, U.S. and Canada. "PPG PITTHANE ULTRA LS low-sheen topcoat extends these application and performance benefits to facilities located near roadways, where glare can impact drivers, as well as high-impact environments such as stadiums, where a low-gloss finish can make surface imperfections less noticeable."

For more information, visit www.ppgpmc.com or call (888) 9PPGPMC [977-4762].