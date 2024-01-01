Power Storage Solutions introduces Pure Lead Max UPS batteries

Power Storage Solutions, an authorized distributor of C&D Technologies’ Pure Lead Max (PLM) batteries, introduces a groundbreaking solution for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems.

PLM batteries, boasting a 16-year design life and an industry-leading eight-year warranty, redefine value regulated lead-acid battery standards.

Their patented pure lead alloy and catalyst technology not only extends service life, but also substantially reduces the total cost of ownership. These batteries offer up to two years of storage capability at 25°C with minimal upkeep, setting them apart in the industry. Eco-conscious, PLM is up to 98% recyclable and manufactured with up to 80% recycled materials.

Additionally, they reduce footprint and maintenance costs by up to 28% and 38%, respectively, compared to leading competitors. With options available in both top terminal and True Front Access formats, PLM is the safe and smart choice for backup power needs. When it comes to UPS systems, PLM sets a new standard for reliability, sustainability and cost-effectiveness.

