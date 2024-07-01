Power Storage Solutions introduces EnerSys PowerSafe SBS XL 2V Batteries

Power Storage Solutions introduces PowerSafe® SBS XL 2V Battery Range from EnerSys — long-life batteries for stable grid float applications.

Infused with state-of-the-art Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) technology and EnerSys' catalyst magic, these batteries redefine performance standards, even in high operating temperatures. The longlife span translates to reduced battery replacement intervals, offering a low total cost of ownership. With high-energy density and classic DIN-size designs, the batteries are the ultimate upgrade for standby power applications. Featuring outstanding Float Life, TPPL batteries for stable grid applications have arrived, boasting a 20-year design life at 20°C and a 10-year design life at 30°C.

