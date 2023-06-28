Novarc unveils spool welding robot for pipe fabrication

Collaborative and AI robotics company, Novarc Technologies, recently unveiled its Spool Welding Robot (SWR™) and SWR+HyperFill® products used for robotic welding applications.

The SWR uses a floating long reach manipulator, with a three-axis robotic arm at the end, which works with a human operator to increase their dexterity and flexibility. It is designed specifically for pipe, small pressure vessel and other types of roll welding, and is capable of welding flanges, tees, elbows and reducers.

"Implementation of the SWR™ has shown a 3-5x increase in pipe welding productivity in carbon steel and up to 12x for stainless steel projects, potentially allowing the collaborative robot’s capital cost to be recovered in an average of six to 18 months," said Novarc VP of Sales and Marketing Rick Campbell.

The SWR+HyperFill specifically is a highly efficient dual-torch system that increases heavy fabrication productivity to 350-500 Factored Diameter Inches per shift by increasing weld deposition rates, all while delivering excellent weld quality.

