New FlexCore Liquid Mounted Seal revolutionizes emission reduction for above ground storage tanks

The oil and natural gas industry is taking a significant step towards reducing emissions and addressing environmental concerns with the introduction of a groundbreaking product that targets emissions from above-ground storage tanks.

Developed by Mesa ETP, FlexCore™ Liquid Mounted Seal with Armor Fabric™ offers a remarkable improvement over existing technologies by significantly reducing emissions while ensuring optimal performance and reliability.

Mesa ETP FlexCore™ Liquid Mounted Seal is a patent-pending engineered solution that uses tougher-than-steel Armor Fabric™ to provide industry-best emission control, durability, application flexibility and ease of installation.

“The oil and natural gas industry plays a vital role in the global economy, but it also faces challenges associated with emissions, particularly methane and volatile organic compounds VOCs,” says Tim Nymberg, Mesa ETP CEO. “Innovation in emission reduction technologies for storage tanks has been limited until now. This breakthrough will enable the oil and natural gas industry to significantly mitigate its environmental impact while maintaining its bottom-line performance.”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), liquid-mounted seal products offer the best solution for reducing emissions (AP-42). Unfortunately, the service reliability and lifespan of such products have historically been a challenge. As a result, alternative seal technologies like mechanical shoe seals, which offered better reliability but less effective emissions control, have become the industry norm.

“By combining the reliability and lifespan of mechanical shoe seals with the superior emission control performance of liquid mounted seals, Mesa ETP FlexCore™ Liquid Mounted Seal sets a new industry standard,” says Adam Vance, Mesa ETP Business Innovation Manager. “By providing a reliable and long-lasting liquid-mounted seal product, we aim to empower the industry to meet its emission reduction goals while ensuring enhanced fire safety and ease of installation.”

“Mesa ETP is committed to supporting the oil and gas industry in its transition towards a greener and more sustainable future,” says Tim Nymberg, Mesa ETP CEO. “Our new product represents a major step forward in emission reduction for above-ground storage tanks, and we are excited to partner with industry leaders to implement this innovative solution.”