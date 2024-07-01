New DZ1000 light by FireDos is a more compact, portable proportioner

FireDos has introduced the DZ1000 light portable proportioning system, a more compact and lightweight solution for mobile firefighting.

Like its predecessor, the DZ1000, the DZ1000 light is suitable for a variety of extinguishing scenarios and is therefore ideal for use in fighting forest fires or vegetation fires with a wetting agent.

As the portable proportioning systems are used in harsh environments, the DZ1000 light is also designed to be very robust and durable. With dimensions of 500 × 400 × 317 mm, the DZ1000 light offers maximum flexibility in mobile use and guarantees precise proportioning of the foam compound over the entire operating range from 140 l/min to 1000 l/min. The proportioning rates of 0.1% for wetting agents and 1% for extinguishing foam can be easily switched in a few simple steps during operation and thus optimally adapted to varying extinguishing scenarios. DZ1000 light is suitable for all common types of foam concentrate. The devices are also ideal for pulse extinguishing.

