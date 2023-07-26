Nationwide Boiler Inc., a leading supplier of temporary and permanent boiler equipment and ultra-low NOx solutions, recently completed the commissioning of a new 250 hp Superior package firetube boiler for Taiga / Exterior Wood, a leading pressure treated wood supplier.

The new equipment package was sold and commissioned by the company’s Controls Division, Nationwide Control Solutions, located just one mile from the customer’s facility in Washougal, Washington.

New 250 hp boiler/burner package achieves 5 ppm NOx performance at source test

Equipped with an Oilon LN30 ultra-low NOx burner and Nationwide Boiler’s Eagle PLC-based Control System, third party source test results for the new 250 hp package boiler reported average emissions performance of 5 ppm NOx and 0 ppm CO (corrected to 3% O2). These results easily satisfied the NOx emission requirement of 12 ppm mandated by the Southwest Clean Air Agency (SCAA), the organization responsible for overseeing policies and regulations for air pollution control within the jurisdiction. The results also validate the Oilon LN30 burner as a viable single digit ultra-low NOx burner solution for package boiler applications.

“We are thrilled with the source test results of the package boiler recently sold to Taiga / Exterior Wood,” stated Jim Lieskovan, Nationwide Boiler’s Vice President of Sales. “For decades we have been at the forefront of the ultra-low NOx market providing proven, reliable solutions for package boiler systems. While our CataStak™ SCR system is a great 2½ ppm option for larger applications, we realized the need for a reliable ultra-low NOx burner solution for smaller applications. More importantly, we sought a 2½ to 9 ppm burner that would perform equally well on our client’s boilers as well as our own rental fleet.

Through additional formal testing, the LN30 burner has proven to be a viable 2½ ppm solution. As the exclusive Oilon representative for California, Oregon, and Washington, we look forward to offering this established ultra-low NOx solution and providing quality equipment that satisfies both current and future sustainability goals.”

Built by Oilon, one of the world’s largest and most established burner manufacturers, the LN30 ultra-low NOx burner produces single-digit NOx levels without flue gas recirculation (FGR), combustion air filters, complex controls, or elevated natural gas delivery pressures. Turndown ratios as high as 4:1 can be achieved while satisfying sub 50 ppm CO requirements. A five-year burner head warranty combined with a standard one-year parts warranty demonstrates Oilon’s commitment to providing quality, reliable ultra-low NOx solutions to the growing U.S. market. For standard and expedited delivery options, Oilon maintains a large inventory of complete burners and replacement parts within their Georgia facility, and Oilon burners can be equipped with the PLC-based Eagle Control System or a standard Siemens LMV package.

Nationwide Boiler Inc. has provided temporary and permanent boiler systems to customers worldwide since 1967. With headquarters in California, emissions control and sustainable solutions have been a top priority for the company for decades. Nationwide Boiler is a leading supplier of selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems for 2½ ppm NOx on package boilers and other fired equipment applications. A manufacturer’s representative for Superior Boiler, Oilon and E-Tech, they also own and operate a UL-certified panel fabrication facility, Nationwide Control Solutions.