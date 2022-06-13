Mesa ETP premieres ClipLock™ a new fastener-free lock-in-place fabric attachment system that makes the best available technology better

Mesa Engineered Tank Products is pleased to announce ClipLock™, a major advancement in seal technology.

ClipLock™ is the new fastener-free lock-in-place fabric attachment system from Mesa ETP that reduces emissions and makes installing WG floating roof seals faster, easier, and safer for the installer and the environment.

“This new proprietary solution lets workers spend less tank time on in-service installations. Plus, there are no small fasteners that discourage the use of required safety gloves,” says Tim Nymberg, Mesa ETP CEO. “ClipLock™ replaces the time-consuming bolt-through system that can compromise fabric integrity.”

“The lock-in-place system creates a 100 percent fabric contact without fasteners, a method that has been shown in laboratory tests to significantly reduce product emissions. In actual storage tank field tests, workers installed the WG shoe seal with ClipLock™ attachment system in about half the time of the conventional bolt-through cover plate design,” says Adam Vance, Mesa ETP Business Innovation Manager. “The ClipLock™ fabric attachment system even allows seal segments to be easily detached and reattached at any point for quick inspections and storage tank repair without costly decommissioning.”

Each shoe plate section of ClipLock™ features a pre-attached bracket. The installer simply positions the seal fabric on the bracket and secures it place with a proprietary full-length spring clip for a complete seal contact around the entire circumference of the tank. No part of the fabric seal is punched or cut to seat over bolts. This allows the ClipLock™ fabric attachment system to dramatically reduce product loss and emissions.

About Mesa Engineered Tank Products

Mesa ETP is a leading manufacturer of products for refineries, terminals, and storage tank facilities with over fifty years of experience delivering quality, American made products. Mesa ETP is a division of Mesa Industries with headquarters in Cincinnati, OH and additional regional sales locations throughout North America.