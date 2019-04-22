MELTRIC introduces CSA-Listed 100 HP Zone 2 hazardous location device

MELTRIC’s upgraded Zone 2 DS200 is the company’s latest addition to its expanded line of Hazardous Location plugs and receptacles. The enhanced DS200 is now rated for applications up to 600VAC and includes horsepower ratings from 40 to 100 hp, depending upon voltage. Also available is an upgraded 6-pilot configuration*.

The DS200 hazardous location device is CSA listed for Class I, Division 2, Groups ABCD, T6 Class I, Zone 2, IIC.

Product features include Type 4X environmental ratings and a standard screw-type locking pawl to prevent accidental connection or disconnection. Lockout holes on the receptacle and inlet enable insertion of a 5/16” lock or locking pin to provide quick and easy lockout-tagout. The lockout hole on the receptacle can also be used to lock the device in the mated position to further prevent against accidental disconnection.

When used in hazardous locations, the horsepower ratings are non-load break ratings; the DS200 is not to be used for current interrupting in hazardous environments.

The DS200 is available in wall/panel mounted and in-line configurations. Click here for additional product details.

* The upgraded 6-pilot configuration is also available on the Zone 2 hazardous location DR250.

Franklin, Wis.-based MELTRIC manufactures a comprehensive line of high-performance industrial plugs and receptacles for use in power supply and control applications. Visit meltric.com to learn more about our industry-leading products.