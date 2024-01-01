LyondellBasell (LYB) launched eight new product compounds under the CirculenRecover portfolio that can help customers achieve circularity in the use of plastic packaging by increasing usage of recycled content and diverting more plastic from landfills or incineration.

LyondellBasell launches new product grades of CirculenRecover CirculenRecover polymers are made from plastic waste through a mechanical recycling process.

The CirculenRecover brand includes products containing up to 100% Post-Consumer Resin (PCR) that are designed to meet the performance requirements of many common applications. Now available in North America, these new compounds in the CirculenRecover portfolio offer single-pellet solutions across a range of PCR levels to fit brand owners’ needs. While the products provide value in a wide variety of end uses, they are particularly well suited for industrial and food packaging applications, including consumer rigid and flexible packaging such as caps, closures, crates, bottles or film.

This announcement supports the company goal of producing and marketing at least 2 million mt of recycled and renewablebased polymers annually by 2030.

