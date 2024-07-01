LYB collaborates with CORADIN, Dermalogica for GREENIS dispenser packaging

LyondellBasell (LYB) has collaborated with CORADIN and Dermalogica to create a more sustainable solution for the GREENIS® Dispenser, leveraging its innovative CirculenRecover solution for the award-winning packaging.

CORADIN and Dermalogica teamed up with LYB to select the best Post-Consumer Resin (PCR) for this demanding cosmetics application, which required both functionality and aesthetics.

LYB provided a high-quality solution with its CirculenRecover polypropylene polymer made from plastic waste through a mechanical recycling process. This solution achieved an optimal balance of performance, aesthetics and recycled content. The new Greenis Dispenser, made with over 75% PCR, received numerous awards, including the World Star Winner 2024 Award in the Health & Personal Care category, for its recyclability, sustainability, ergonomics and waste reduction qualities.

