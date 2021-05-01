Kappler's DuraChem® 200 delivers multi-hazard protection

Kappler’s DuraChem® 200 offers breathable, launderable protection.

Kappler's DuraChem® 200 is multi-purpose, high-visibility FR apparel with added protection against chemical, arc flash, steam and hot water, and molten metal splash hazards.

Available as a coverall or multi-piece configuration, DuraChem 200 offers breathable, launderable protection for a wide range of applications for daytime and nighttime work. Certified to or compliant with six key industry safety standards, it helps simplify PPE selection and inventory. From industrial applications to emergency response, DuraChem 200 is a proven workhorse with the data to back it up.

Certification or compliance includes NFPA 2112 and ASTM F2733; NFPA 1992; ANSI/ISEA 107; NFPA 70E and ASTM F1891; ASTM F955; and CAN/ CSGB 155.20.

For more information, visit www.kappler.com or call (800) 600-4019.