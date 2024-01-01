Halliburton launches FlexRite to maximize reservoir contact MillRite® milled exit multilateral completion system

Halliburton has introduced the FlexRite® Selective Access multilateral completion system to address more complex and demanding well scenarios.

Multilateral systems maximize reservoir contact, creating cost and time savings while also reducing the environmental footprint.

The system builds on over two decades of Halliburton operational and technical excellence. It delivers the industry’s highest-pressure ratings and can execute multilateral well strategies in complex reservoir conditions. The FlexRite Selective Access system is purposely engineered to improve reservoir management, enhance hydrocarbon recovery and optimize production to provide higher revenue potential and increased asset value.

