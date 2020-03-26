Enerpac industrial cutters offer a quick, safer cutting solution with no risk of exploding wheels or shooting sparks. The Enerpac line of hydraulic cutters includes five families of tools designed to cut rebar, industrial chain, wire rope and cable, metal tube, profile and similar materials.

Gas saws, angle grinders, torches and cut-off tools are among the most popular cutting solutions today, however these tools are also the leading cause of injuries to operators’ hands, arms and faces. With Enerpac Cutters you avoid the need for hot work permits, flame retardant clothing and respirators. Built to handle industrial-grade materials on a daily basis, each cutter offers precision and control reducing injuries and wasted time. When safety and time matter, the right tool makes all the difference.

Enerpac cutters include Bar Cutters, Chain Cutters, Decommissioning Cutters, Flat Bar Cutters, Wire and Rope Cutters.

