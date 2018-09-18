Dräger releases new series of single-gas monitors

With the Pac 6000, 6500, 8000 and 8500, Dräger offers a new series of personal single-gas monitors. The monitors detect not only standard gases such as carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide, sulfur dioxide and oxygen (Pac 6000 and 6500), but also special gases such as ozone, phosgene and nitrogen dioxide (Pac 8000). In addition, the Pac 8500 is available with dual sensors for hydrogen sulfide/carbon monoxide or oxygen/carbon monoxide, and a hydrogen-compensated carbon monoxide sensor. This significantly reduces the influence of hydrogen on the indication of carbon monoxide.

As quick and reliable gas measurement is extremely important in an industrial environment, the Pac series detectors provide precise results, and are very easy to use. Users can choose between 18 long-life sensors for the detection of up to 33 gases. The industrial battery used in the monitors enables a service life of two years without a battery change. Existing accessories can also be used with the new monitors.

Easy to use with a robust design

The integrated "D-Light" shows the user whether the monitor is functional and ready for operation. In addition to the current gas concentration, the large display also provides other important information, such as remaining battery capacity, target gas or remaining service life.

The Pac series withstands harsh operating conditions. The sensors can be used in a temperature range from -40 to 131 degrees Fahrenheit. An easily replaceable membrane filter protects the sensor against foreign substances such as dust or liquids. The impact and chemical-resistant housing meets the requirements of IP68. Each sensor type is identified by a color code. This means that mix-ups are practically impossible.

Pac series monitors display the respective highest concentration measured. Alarms are issued acoustically, visually and with a clearly noticeable vibration, and users can access acknowledged alarms at a later time.