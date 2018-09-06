CLIMAX FF5300 Flange Facer has modular, lightweight design

CLIMAX's new FF5300 Flange Facer.

CLIMAX's new FF5300 Flange Facer is 45-percent lighter than similar flange facers on the market. The heaviest component is the large- ID chuck with legs weighing 65 pounds. The FF5300 Flange Facer is designed with modular components for easy storage and assembly. The overall machine is lighter in weight, making it easy for one person to set up, operate and transport. By simplifying the setup process, it ensures more time is spent machining, giving users the ability to perform more work in less time.

For more information, visit www.climaxportable.com or call (503) 538-2185.