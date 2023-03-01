CIRCON Environmental will soon open a new facility in Birmingham, Ala., dedicated to the innovative recycling of industrial byproducts.

CIRCON expands with new recycling and engineered fuels facility Shredding operation at CIRCON

Operated by CIRCON’s Energy Recovery division, the newly outfitted, energy-efficient facility is home to state-of-the-art equipment, including shredding and blending operations. Waste materials as wide-ranging as films and plastics, and automotive manufacturing byproducts can be processed and repurposed as components in CIRCON’s engineered fuel products, which are used to sustainably power cement kilns, offsetting the use of coal.

CIRCON projects that in its first year, the facility will receive 20,000 tons of materials otherwise destined for landfills, which is expected to nearly double within three years.

For more information, visit circonenviro.com or call (281) 474-4210.