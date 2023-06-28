BrandSafway has launched a new digital rental site making it easier for customers to request a quote, meet with company experts or peruse rentable solutions across scaffolding, motorized wares, weather protection and other categories.

BrandSafway launches new scaffold rentals website, opens rental counters

Visit scaffoldingrentals.com to learn more about the site.

BrandSafway has also recently opened three new rental counters in Long Beach, California, at 6001 Obispo Avenue; 1830 Jasmine Drive in Pasadena, Texas; and at 5401 S. Mingo Road, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Customers may stop by either location to discuss everything from scaffolding needs to BrandSafway’s motorized solutions and refractory and industrial services.

For more information, visit brandsafway.com.