Astec Industries introduced its Vari-Frequency™ screening technology — new patent-pending technology available on horizontal screens — the first of its kind in the industry.

Expand Astec introduces Vari-Frequency, ReMix, Intellipac and new concrete equipment

The reimagined screen deck design utilizes a structured frame paired with a live, free-moving deck that harnesses natural frequencies and vibrations activated both during operation and when material impacts the screen media. These vibrations stimulate the screen media and bulk material, reducing blinding and boosting productivity. The screen uses standard, side-tensioned screen wire cloth, does not require an external power source and has common interface points with other low-profile screens.

Expand Astec introduces Vari-Frequency, ReMix, Intellipac and new concrete equipment

Astec also introduced a strategic expansion of its concrete equipment offering through its established dealer network. Its concrete dealers will offer the entire line of concrete production equipment from CON-E-CO, RexCon® and BMH — all part of Astec Industries. This expanded offering includes portable concrete batching plants, stationary concrete batching plants, plant upgrades and all concrete batching accessories.

Expand Astec introduces Vari-Frequency, ReMix, Intellipac and new concrete equipment

The Astec ReMix™ Cold Central Plant Recycling (CCPR) system was designed to address the industry’s growing need for sustainable road construction practices by efficiently utilizing reclaimed asphalt pavement stockpiles. ReMix delivers a potent blend of power and flexibility. Boasting robust capacity, Astec ReMix™ CCPR reliably churns out 300 tons per hour. Its modular design means it can be configured to exact needs. This translates to reduced upfront costs and enhanced adaptability. It’s built on decades of Astec expertise, producing reliable performance through its field-proven technology, including the pugmill, foaming system and controls.

Expand Astec introduces Vari-Frequency, ReMix, Intellipac and new concrete equipment

In addition, the Astec IntelliPac™ Moisture System is poised to revolutionize asphalt production by providing unparalleled visibility into virgin aggregate moisture levels. The cutting-edge system is equipped with advanced features that empower operators with real-time data and insights, allowing for precise adjustments that can result in significant cost savings.

Its carefully vetted moisture measurement methods employ a state-of-the-art approach to gauge virgin aggregate composite moisture levels, ensuring accuracy and reliability in the asphalt production process. By providing operators with the ability to make informed decisions and adjustments in real time, the system contributes to a more efficient and cost-effective asphalt production process.

For more information, visit astecindustries.com.