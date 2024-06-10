ZymeFlow appoints new CEO to lead growth

ZymeFlow announced the appointment of Robert Young as Chief Executive Officer responsible for all its global operations and based at ZymeFlow’s Houston headquarters.

ZymeFlow’s ecofriendly and patented products and services are used in the decontamination and maintenance of energy and chemical processing facilities in the U.S. and over 55 countries around the world.

Robert was previously President at Quest Integrity, now a subsidiary of Baker Hughes and formerly a subsidiary of Team Inc. before the acquisition by Baker Hughes. Quest Integrity is a global leader in the development and delivery of technology-enabled asset inspection and reliability management solutions focused on critical asset infrastructure across the pipeline, refining, petrochemical and power generation sectors.

Robert’s other senior management roles included Applus USA providing nondestructive testing, asset integrity inspection services, geotechnical services, technical staffing, and rope access, as well as increasing management responsibilities at TD Williamson in the US, Canada, and overseas. He also has 12 years of experience in the chemical treatment industry with globally recognized companies such as Nalco.

Robert is a native of Houston, Texas where he now resides with his wife and children and graduated from Texas A&M University.