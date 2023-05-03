TXOGA announces hiring of new chief economist

The Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) announced the hiring of Dr. Dean Foreman as Chief Economist. Todd Staples, President of TXOGA, issued the following statement:

“Dean brings a wealth of experience that will greatly benefit the Texas oil and gas industry as well as TXOGA member companies,” said Staples. “His nearly two decades of experience within the industry working in forecasting, analysis, and research will help enable this industry to continue to be the trusted partner that benefits every Texan.”

“Texas is the epicenter of U.S. energy production and vital to our nation’s security, economy, and future. If Texas were a country, it would be the 4th largest oil producing nation and rank 3rd in natural gas production. Just last year, TXOGA members supported approximately 443,000 direct jobs and paid $24.7 billion in state and local taxes and state royalties,” said Foreman. “I am excited to join the Association to help keep Texas a national and global energy leader.”

Foreman joins TXOGA after most recently serving as Chief Economist at the American Petroleum Institute in Washington D.C., where he provided direction and oversight for the Institute’s economic functions. He also developed strategic and operational plans to help support the oil and gas industry through analysis, evaluation, and reporting of critical market and economic information.

Foreman is a graduate of the University of Florida, Gainesville, where he earned his doctorate degree in economics. He did his undergraduate work at the University of South Carolina, Columbia, earning an Honors College BARSC degree in mathematics and economics.

Foreman will begin working in this position later this month.