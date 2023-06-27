Turner, Conrad promoted to VP positions at Hunter

Hunter Buildings announced new VP assignments to Scott Turner and Nathan Conrad.

Turner, a 17-year company veteran, has been promoted to executive VP. He boasts more than 30 years of operational and manufacturing management experience, and first joined Hunter in 2006. He was director of operations before a later promotion to VP of operations.

Conrad, as VP of operations, will provide support and conduct long-range planning for the organization’s operations. He joined Hunter in 2011 and has more than 20 years of experience in the manufacturing industry, previously in leadership positions ranging from materials management to operations.

