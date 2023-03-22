The Greater Houston Port Bureau Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Captain Eric Carrero as President.

Captain Carrero has 26 years of service in the U.S. Coast Guard (“USCG”) and currently leads the Waterways Management Division for the USCG’s Eighth District, which encompasses 26 states and some of the busiest ports in America. Captain Carrero is retiring from the USCG in May.

The Greater Houston Port Bureau announces new president Captain Eric Carrero Will Take the Helm Succeeding Captain Bill Diehl Who is Retiring in May from the Greater Houston Port Bureau.

Bernt Netland, the Chairman of the Port Bureau Board said, “Captain Carrero’s extensive maritime knowledge and working experience in our Houston port region will be a great benefit for the Port Bureau. He was assigned to the Houston area from 2013-2021 and ultimately served three years as the Commanding Officer of the Marine Safety Unit Texas City.”

“We are excited to have Captain Carrero taking the helm for the Port Bureau on July 1,” added Vincent DiCosimo, First Vice Chair of the Port Bureau Board. “His experience in international affairs, port and vessel operations, and 26 years of Coast Guard leadership made him the perfect fit to continue what Captain Diehl brought to the Port Bureau.”

Captain Carrero succeeds Captain Diehl who is retiring after 14 years as the President of the Port Bureau. Over those 14 years the Port Bureau has grown from 95 companies to 260 companies and has become the primary business advocate for the greater Houston Port region. Netland added his “sincere thanks to Captain Diehl for his vision and tireless enthusiasm for the Port Bureau during his very successful tenure.”

“I am very happy to return to the Houston-Galveston port community. It will be an honor to work with a strong dedicated team, engaged member companies, and government leaders in advancing business in our port community. I appreciate the confidence of the Board of Directors and am eager to start,” Captain Carrero said.

Captain Carrero holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Puerto Rico and a master’s degree in environmental management and policy from the American Public University System.