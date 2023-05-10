Tellurian hires investment banker Simon Oxley as new CFO

Tellurian Inc. announced that Simon Oxley will join Tellurian’s Executive Committee on June 1, 2023 as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, with responsibility for accounting, finance, risk, and investor relations functions.

Mr. Oxley was formerly a Managing Director and Co-Head of Oil & Gas Investment Banking for Europe, the Middle East, and Asia (EMEA) with Barclays Investment Bank in London, and has a Chemical Engineering degree from The University of Edinburgh, as well as a Master of Science in Corporate and International Finance from Durham University Business School.

Tellurian President and CEO Octávio Simões said, “Simon brings a wealth of global finance and liquefied natural gas experience to Tellurian at a pivotal time, as we fund our cornerstone project, Driftwood LNG. We look forward to leveraging his investment banking expertise and welcoming him to the Tellurian family.”