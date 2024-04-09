Expand Team Industries, Inc. announces Director of Advanced Technology & Manufacturing

Team Industries, Inc., Kaukauna, WI, is proud to announce the appointment of Phil Hogue in the role of director of Advanced Technology and Manufacturing.

With a wealth of experience and a passion for innovation, Phil brings a dynamic energy and a proven track record of success within the Advanced Technology - Ultra High Purity Piping Industry.

As part of Team’s Business Development, Supply Chain, and Operations departments, Phil will be responsible for elevating Team into the UHP Fabrication and Manufacturing industries focusing on; Semiconductor, Biotech and Pharmaceutical, Mission Critical, Chemical, and EV/Battery Manufacturing markets. His leadership skills and vast knowledge of these industries will be an asset to Team.