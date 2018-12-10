TCC/ACIT gives outstanding service awards

During the Texas Chemical Council/Association of Chemical Industry of Texas’ (TCC/ACIT’s) annual industry luncheon, TCC/ACIT honored several industry professionals with outstanding service awards.

Carrie Phillips of Chevron Phillips received the outstanding service award for her work on the air conservation committee.

Karen Vick of Dow Chemical received the outstanding service award for her role on the occupational safety committee.

Kevin Collins of Chevron Phillips Chemical received the outstanding service award for serving on the process safety committee.

Michelle Carder of Eastman Chemical received an award for her outstanding service on the water and waste management committee.

