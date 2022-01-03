TCC names Sabrina Schwertner as Director of Meetings and ACIT

TCC and ACIT are pleased to announce the hiring of Sabrina Schwertner as Director of Meetings and ACIT.

Sabrina has served as a marketing and communications strategist for PetroPages Industrial Marketing Agency in Houston and as Executive Director of Economic Development for the Hitchcock Industrial Development Corporation. In addition to her meetings, marketing, and community relations background, Schwertner brings over 15 years of experience in industrial business development, and has served as a chamber executive with the Greater Southwest Houston Chamber of Commerce.

“We are excited to welcome Sabrina Schwertner to the TCC & ACIT family,” said TCC-ACIT President Hector Rivero. “Sabrina is extremely knowledgeable with our industry and has been involved with ACIT over the years. In addition to managing our meetings and events, she will be focused on ACIT membership development.”

Sabrina succeeds Darlyne Ingalls, who is retiring at the end of this year, after 10 years of dedicated service to TCC and ACIT.

Sabrina’s passion for business and economic development will be an asset to TCC and ACIT.

Schwertner holds a BBA in Marketing from Texas A&M University. To learn more about Sabrina connect with her on LinkedIn - Sabrina Schwertner, or by email at Schwertner@texaschemistry.org

Please join us in welcoming Sabrina Schwertner to the TCC and ACIT team!