Sue, Grigson and Alonzo elevated to new roles at USA Industries

USA Industries has announced that Casey Sue, April Grigson and Jerry Alonzo have recently been elevated to new roles within the company.
Sue’s new management position is senior inventory control manager, where his focus will be on systems and process automation solutions. Grigson is promoted to inside sales manager, and Alonzo to production manager — both from their respective supervisor roles.
For more information, visit usaindustries.com.
Casey Sue USA Industries
April Grigson USA Industries
Jerry Alonzo USA Industries