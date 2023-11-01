Sue, Grigson and Alonzo elevated to new roles at USA Industries

USA Industries has announced that Casey Sue, April Grigson and Jerry Alonzo have recently been elevated to new roles within the company.

Sue’s new management position is senior inventory control manager, where his focus will be on systems and process automation solutions. Grigson is promoted to inside sales manager, and Alonzo to production manager — both from their respective supervisor roles.

For more information, visit usaindustries.com.

Tags

BIC E-Newsletters Subscription

BIC Magazine Digital Edition (6x/yr)
BIC Recruiting E-News (monthly)
Industry Report (2x/week)
Resources Alert (monthly)