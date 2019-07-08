Sempra Energy names Brian L. Kelly Vice President of Federal Government Affairs

Sempra Energy today announced that Brian L. Kelly has been named vice president of federal government affairs for Sempra Energy, effective today. Kelly will be based in Washington, D.C., and will lead Sempra Energy's federal legislative and regulatory priorities.

Kelly succeeds Maryam Sabbaghian Brown, who became president of Southern California Gas Co., a Sempra Energy company, in March.

"With his deep experience in the energy sector and federal government affairs, Brian will be a key member of our management team as we further advance our mission to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company," said Dennis V. Arriola, executive vice president and group president for Sempra Energy. "He brings a unique understanding of how public policy intersects with our mission, and his expertise will help us continue to build a stronger company for our customers, shareholders and employees. He joins an already strong team in Washington, D.C. that has helped Sempra Energy effectively advocate to our key federal stakeholders."

Kelly has extensive experience in public policy and government affairs. Most recently, he was founder and president of BK Strategies, a strategic and tactical consulting firm based in Washington, D.C. At BK Strategies, Kelly managed a diverse client list, including large multinational companies and foreign governments, with a focus on enhancing the organizations' goals and expanding business opportunities.

Previously, Kelly served as senior director of America's Natural Gas Alliance. As senior director, Kelly directed legislative and public policy for the natural gas industry's largest independent producers at the federal, state and local levels.

Prior to that, Kelly served as senior director of Comcast Corporation, managing legislative and policy efforts for the company. He has also previously served as senior vice president of global government affairs and communications for the Electronic Industries Alliance, director of government affairs for the Walt Disney Company, and director of legislative affairs for the National Association of Broadcasters.

Kelly holds a bachelor's degree in public administration from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With 2018 reported revenues of more than $11.6 billion, the San Diego- based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 20,000 employees are focused on delivering energy with purpose to approximately 40 million consumers worldwide. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in diversity and inclusion, and social responsibility, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index.