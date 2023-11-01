Schaber is Conhagen’s new GM, Polny is project and sales manager

Conhagen Rotating Equipment Specialist recently selected Kevin Schaber as its new Texas GM, while Andrew Polny is the new West Coast project and sales manager.

Schaber was previously assistant manager and was mechanical seal engineering and rotating engineer for several top corporations in the O&G industry.

Polny has more than 50 years of sales and sales management experience in the turbomachinery field as it relates to the O&G, refining, utility, IPP, cogeneration and mining industries. He was previously self-employed as an energy industry consultant and in managerial sales positions for Bender CCP and Integrated Turbomachinery.

