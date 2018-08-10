Macurco Gas Detection, a leading developer of gas detection solutions for oil and gas, emergency responders, industrial safety, HVAC, fire and security and building operations, today announced that Ron Unruh will be joining the company as Vice President of Sales.

Mr. Unruh brings more than 20 years of experience as a sales leader in the detection and instrumentation industry to his new role at Macurco.

For the past five years, Mr. Unruh was a gas detection sales leader at Honeywell Industrial Safety and RAE Systems by Honeywell. Most recently, Mr. Unruh was Manager, Wireless Business Development GPP Team. Prior to this leadership position, he was Sales Manager for the Americas Fixed Systems and MeshGuard products.

Prior to Honeywell, Mr. Unruh was at Tyco-Scott Safety for 13 years, first as regional sales manager and then as a zone manager for the Fixed Instrumentation business.

Prior to Tyco-Scott Safety, Mr. Unruh was a regional sales manager and technical instrument specialist at Biosystems, Inc. (currently Honeywell) and at Orr Safety Corporation, respectively.

“The market demand for innovative wireless fixed gas detection systems has created a strong global solution delivery opportunity for Macurco and its distributors. I strongly believe that Macurco’s set of fixed and portable gas detection solutions deliver unmatched detection and protection capabilities to Oil and Gas and Industrial operations that are seeking to protect their workers, the community and their assets,” said Mr. Unruh. “Macurco’s 45-year track record has set the stage for the company to become a global leader in delivering world-class gas detection technologies. Macurco is well-positioned to deliver life-saving technologies to industries that require real-time, wireless fixed and portable gas detection systems.”