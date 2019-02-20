Rockford resident elected president of the Illinois Water Environment Association

Cheryl Kunz

At a successful annual conference in Springfield, IL, the Illinois Water Environment Association (IWEA) awarded top honors to leaders in the wastewater field at its 40th annual awards banquet held February 11-13 at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield. One of those dedicated leaders is Cheryl Kunz who was introduced as the new President of the Illinois Water Environment Association for the 2019-2020 year.

Cheryl is the Director of Marketing for Aqua-Aerobic Systems, Inc. (Rockford, IL). She has 30 years of corporate marketing experience in the wastewater treatment industry including strategic branding, product promotion, public relations and customer education and training.

Cheryl has been a member of the IWEA since 2010 and served as the association’s Marketing Chair for seven years before joining the IWEA Executive Board in 2017. Cheryl was presented with the IWEA Membership Recruitment Award in 2014 and accepted the Water Environment Federation’s Citation of Excellence in Advertising award in 2014 and 2016.

Ms. Kunz experience, dedication and leadership will continue to advance the association’s mission of enhancing and protecting the Illinois water environment though its continued commitment to educating industry professionals and fostering future leaders.