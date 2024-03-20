Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Robert is responsible for growing CAM’s sales and customer base across the U.S. Open Shop industry and brings over 17 years of experience in business development, contract negotiations, and operations.

Expand Robert Gordon named new director, business development for CAM Industrial Solutions Robert Gordon, Director, Business Development, CAM Industrial Solutions

Additionally, he has held the role of Subject Matter Expert over a major service line division and understands the importance of reliability and delivery of quality products to each customer.

Robert has extensive work experience in the Oil and Gas, Midstream and Chemical industries in sales, management, and operations.

Like CAM's motto, “Be Big, Act Small,” Robert understands the value of every customer he interfaces with. One quote that has become part of his philosophy is: “Improve Quality, you automatically improve productivity.” Robert understands it takes a team to be a provider of quality services and solutions to every customer. He understands the commitments required from everyone to successfully perform at a level that will make CAM stand apart.

Robert grew up in New Orleans, LA before relocating to Baton Rouge, LA where he has been for the past 18 years. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family, as well as attending LSU sporting events, cooking, and hunting. He and his wife, Chelsea, have been married nine years and have two daughters, Piper (7) and Eleanor (5).