PPG appoints Peter Votruba-Drzal as vice president-elect, global sustainability; Diane Kappas to retire

PPG announced that Peter Votruba-Drzal will become vice president-elect, global sustainability, effective immediately.

Diane Kappas, current vice president, global sustainability has announced her intention to retire from PPG, effective July 1, 2024.

Votruba-Drzal, who will report to Irene Tasi, PPG senior vice president and chief growth officer, will collaborate cross-functionally to drive the company’s sustainability efforts, including increasing sales of sustainably advantaged products, creating increased value for customers, and reducing the environmental impact of PPG operations.

Votruba-Drzal joined PPG in 2005, following a role as a materials researcher at the National Institute of Standards and Technology. Throughout his tenure at PPG, he has held various technical and technical management roles of increasing responsibility, including supporting six different businesses with a focus on harnessing innovation to drive growth. Since 2022, he has led the technical activities for PPG's architectural coatings and traffic solutions businesses. Prior to this role, Votruba-Drzal led the research and product development activities for PPG’s mobility initiatives in addition to the Automotive and Industrial Coatings segments.

Beyond his professional achievements, Votruba-Drzal serves as the board chair for the Sarah Heinz House and contributes as an industrial advisory member to Arizona State University’s Sustainable Macromolecular Materials and Manufacturing Center and Michigan State University’s Department of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Michigan State University, a Master of Science degree from the University of Maryland, and a PhD in Materials Science and Engineering from Northwestern University.

“In addition to continuing to integrate sustainability into all facets of how we operate, PPG remains steadfast in our commitment to develop innovative paints, coatings and specialty materials and sustainable solutions that create value for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders,” said Tasi. “Peter’s diverse experience at PPG will further strengthen our capabilities and drive growth in this critical area. We thank Diane for her many important contributions in sustainability and in several leadership roles across PPG, congratulate her on a successful career, and wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement.”

Kappas has nearly 40 years of experience at PPG and held general management roles, including leading the protective and marine coatings and automotive coatings businesses in the Americas region and operational leadership roles in sustainability, manufacturing, supply chain, procurement, human resources, and environment, health and safety (EHS) during her career. An avid believer in diversity, equity and inclusion, Kappas was the founder of PPG’s Women’s Leadership Council and a founding member of the LGBTQ Council. She was named PPG’s first vice president, global sustainability in 2021. Kappas earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and a Master of Business Administration degree from Duquesne University.