PPG announced that Christine Camsuzou, currently interim chief procurement officer (CPO), has been appointed vice president, procurement and CPO, effective immediately.

PPG appoints Christine Camsuzou vice president, procurement and chief procurement officer Christine Camsuzou, Vice President, Procurement and CPO, PPG

Reporting to Ram Vadlamannati, senior vice president, operations, Camsuzou will be responsible for leading PPG’s global procurement team, processes and strategy.

“Christine is a proven leader who has held many key regional and global assignments and has managed relationships with many of PPG’s key customers,” Vadlamannati said. “With her proven experience across PPG’s global portfolio and the overall coatings industry, she is well equipped to lead the global procurement organization and drive business success for the company.”

Camsuzou began her career with PPG in 1986 and has moved through positions of increasing responsibility across various functions. She has had global leadership responsibility within the procurement function for a decade and was instrumental in implementing global sourcing strategies, leading initiatives to lower supply risks, and delivering on PPG’s savings targets.

Camsuzou earned a Master of Business Administration from ESCAE in Pau, France.