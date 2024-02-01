PPG announces executive appointments

PPG announced that Irene Tasi, currently senior vice president and chief growth officer (CGO), will become senior vice president, industrial coatings.

In addition, Alisha Bellezza, currently vice president, automotive coatings, will become senior vice president, automotive coatings.

Both appointments are effective March 1, 2024.

Tasi was named CGO and a member of the company’s Operating Committee in late 2021. Since then, she has helped to lead and accelerate PPG’s growth agenda with responsibility for corporate strategy, long-range planning, sustainability, communications and marketing, brand and sales excellence, digital, market-driven innovation, and new growth initiatives. She has played an instrumental role in developing PPG’s Enterprise Growth Strategy.

Bellezza was appointed to her current role last year and has served on the company’s Operating Committee since joining the company. She will continue to support PPG’s focus and innovation related to improving sustainability for automotive customers while also driving expansion and success in the mobility sector and contributing to growth at PPG.