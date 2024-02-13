Phillips 66 & Chevron alum Kimberly Ruth named VP of business development and supply at MercFuel

MercFuel, a Mercury Aviation LLC division that provides aviation fuels to the commercial aviation, general aviation, and business jet industries, announced the hiring of Kimberly Ruth as its Vice President of Business Development and Supply.

She will manage MercFuel’s aviation fuel sales and supply worldwide. Ruth started on February 1 in Houston, TX.

Ruth comes to MercFuel with over two decades of experience in the aviation fuels industry. For the past nine years, she worked in the aviation fuel department for Phillips 66 where she most recently managed airline and aviation marketing accounts, including contracts, nominations and allocations, fuel tenders, and sales pipeline, and helped optimize the division’s supply. She also served as the Aviation Business Development Director and developed the company’s carbon offset program for business aviation flight operators and branded FBOs. Prior to Phillips 66, she managed Chevron’s commercial diesel sales portfolio for the Richmond refinery, receiving the President’s Award for Innovation & Collaboration in 2014.

“Kimberly brings a wealth of knowledge and a broad skill set that will help MercFuel further expand our reach and help optimize our customer’s fuel supply requirements,” said Homan Asiri, Executive Vice President of MercFuel. “Her extensive experience in both aviation fuel supply and FBO relations will be important assets for us, and we are excited to have her on board.”

Since 2018, Ruth has served on the Business Operations Committee for the National Air Transportation Association (NATA), the leading national trade association that advocates for general aviation service companies on legislative and regulatory matters at the federal level. Ruth also serves on the Leadership Council at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), a leading organization that companies rely on to help enhance their business practices and hosts the world’s largest civil aviation trade show.

“MercFuel is well-respected in the aviation industry. Their customer relationships are a testament to MercFuel’s strong leadership and longevity,” said Ruth. "I’m thrilled to be a part of the MercFuel team.”