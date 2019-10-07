Phillips 66 Board appoints new Director

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has appointed Charles M. Holley to serve as an independent director, effective Oct. 4, 2019. Holley will serve on the Audit and Finance Committee and the Public Policy Committee of the board. Following the appointment, the board of Phillips 66 will comprise 10 directors, nine of whom are independent.

Holley, 63, is the former executive vice president and chief financial officer for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. ("Walmart") where he served from 2010 to 2015 and as executive vice president between Jan. 1, 2016, and Jan. 31, 2016. Prior to this, Holley served as executive vice president, Finance and treasurer of Walmart from 2007 to 2010. From 2005 through 2006, he served as senior vice president. Prior to that, Holley was senior vice president and controller from 2003 to 2005. Holley served in various roles in Wal-Mart International from 1994 through 2002. Prior to this, Holley served in various roles at Tandy Corporation. He spent more than 10 years with Ernst & Young LLP.

Holley previously served as an independent senior advisor, U.S. CFO Program, Deloitte LLP, from 2016 to 2019. He currently serves on the Advisory Council for the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Texas Presidents’ Development Board. Holley also serves on the board of directors of Amgen, Inc., an independent biotechnology company.