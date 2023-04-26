PCL CEO Filipchuk and photographer, Rowand, receive honors

Dave Filipchuk, president and CEO of PCL Industrial Construction, is the recipient of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal (Alberta) for exceptional qualities and outstanding service to the Province in the field of public service.

A photo by Michael Rowand, a photographer who produces images for PCL’s Houston office, was selected as part of Engineering News-Record’s 2022 Year in Construction. His photo of the Supermodule Furnace Project in Baytown, Texas, is of the largest moves PCL has executed, weighing over 2,800 tons.

