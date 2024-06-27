Patton named COO of HASC

Due to unprecedented and record-breaking growth, HASC President & CEO Russell F. Klinegardner is pleased to announce that effective July 1, 2024, Randy Patton is joining the Executive Leadership Team as Chief Operating Officer.

“Randy brings over 30 years of industry and executive leadership experience to our organization. I am confident that his combined background in safety and operational excellence will be instrumental in driving our strategic initiatives forward. Randy's leadership will be pivotal as HASC continues to best serve industry across the nation and around the world, fostering innovation and maintaining our commitment to excellence. We are excited about the positive impact his expertise and vision will bring to our team.”