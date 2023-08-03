Patrick Clark joins Dearborn Companies as director of business development

Dearborn Companies has announced the appointment of Patrick Clark as Director of Business Development.

Patrick Clark, Director of Business Development, Dearborn Companies

With a strong track record in relationship building, a passion for innovation, and a customer-centric approach, Pat will play a key role in positioning Dearborn for extensive long-term growth, particularly in the heavy lift, civil/structural, and specialized transportation industries. His responsibilities include reinforcing and expanding service offerings in the upper Midwest, while fostering the company's continued growth along the Gulf Coast and beyond.

According to Mike Walsh, President of Dearborn Companies, "Pat's appointment as Director of Business Development is a strategic move that aligns with our business goals. His exceptional talent, expertise in the industry, and extensive experience make him the ideal choice for this role."

Prior to joining Dearborn, Patrick enjoyed a successful 18-year career at LGH (formerly Lifting Gear Hire), where he held various sales, marketing, and training positions. As part of the leadership team, Pat significantly contributed to LGH's growth and success. He began his journey in 2005 as an outside sales representative, developing a deep passion for the industry. In 2012, he was promoted to construct and lead LGH's inside sales group. Throughout his tenure, Pat has played a pivotal role in enhancing marketing initiatives, creating sales, and troubleshooting trainings, while also improving safety for equipment users. His rigging expertise, leadership skills, and strong client relationships were instrumental in LGH's achievements. In 2016, he received the impressive AC&RP’s Trainer of the Year award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the industry. Pat has also been actively involved in industry associations and conferences (ASME, SC&RA, and AC&RP), serving on committees, and making presentations at industry events. He has published several articles on topics relating to the heavy lift and rigging industries.

About Dearborn Companies: Dearborn is a leading heavy lift and civil/structural engineering firm with over 70 years of global experience. Their specialized services include ground condition surveys, tower crane foundations, lift planning, rigging engineering, and OS/OW transportation studies. Additionally, they offer expertise in structural and civil construction engineering, 3D mapping, nondestructive examination, and concrete evaluation and repair design. With a national presence and a diverse client base, Dearborn is expanding operations to better serve clients along the Gulf Coast with a new office in the greater Houston area. Dearborn’s commitment to heavy lift engineering excellence has earned them the trust of leading clients in the energy, refining, chemical, transportation, and commercial construction markets.

For more information about Dearborn Companies, please visit www.dearborncos.com.