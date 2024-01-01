Oritz Mena appointed president of Sempra Infrastructure

Tania Ortiz Mena has been appointed president of Sempra Infrastructure.

Ortiz Mena will lead the company’s three business lines – clean power, energy networks and LNG and net-zero solutions. Ortiz Mena most recently served as group president of Clean Power and Energy networks at Sempra Infrastructure. With a professional career spanning more than 23 years in the Sempra family of companies, she has held various roles including serving as IEnova’s CEO, chief development officer and VP of Development and External Affairs.

