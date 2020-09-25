NCCER appoints new president and CEO

NCCER announced that its Board of Trustees named current president, Boyd Worsham, as president and chief executive officer, effective September 3, 2020.

NCCER has been implementing a formal succession plan over the last two years to fill the leadership position Don Whyte held since 2003. In 2018, Worsham, formally of The Haskell Company, was identified as the successor to lead NCCER into the future while Whyte remained on board as CEO to provide guidance and support during this transition.

In March of 2020, Worsham was given full operational oversight of NCCER and has quickly earned the trust and confidence of the NCCER staff and executive committee. After careful consideration over the last few months, the Executive Committee made the recommendation to the full NCCER Board of Trustees to promote Boyd Worsham to the position of President and CEO of NCCER where the motion passed unanimously.

“Throughout the pandemic, Boyd has proven to be a confident leader who understands what NCCER means to the industry and craft professionals,” shared Michael W. Bennett, 2020 Chairman of the NCCER Board of Trustees. “We congratulate Boyd, and the entire team, in this historic moment for NCCER.”

“I strongly believe in our industry and NCCER’s role in continuing to solve the workforce challenges facing construction today,” said Worsham. “I am honored to lead this organization and look forward to what the future brings.”

The NCCER Board of Trustees thanks Don Whyte for his service and leadership which has provided the guidance and financial stability for the organization to thrive and grow for over 25 years. Whyte will remain connected to NCCER as the Senior Advisor to the Executive Committee for the remainder of 2020.