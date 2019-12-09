Marsha Smith appointed Chief Financial Officer of Siemens USA

Marsha Smith has been appointed CFO of Siemens USA effective January 1, 2020 succeeding Heribert Stumpf who will be retiring after 38 years of service with the company. This expanded responsibility will be in addition to her current role as CFO for Siemens Mobility North America, a position she’s held since 2017. In her new position, Marsha will oversee the finance organization for Siemens USA which includes the three core businesses of Smart Infrastructure, Digital Industries and Siemens Mobility. She will also support finalization of the Siemens Energy carve out. In fiscal 2018, Siemens USA reported revenue of $23.7 billion, including $5.0 billion in exports, and employs approximately 50,000 people throughout all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

“I am thrilled to welcome Marsha to our US leadership team. She brings a deep understanding of our operations and governance that will be invaluable as Siemens continues to evolve as an organization in the company’s largest market,” stated Barbara Humpton, CEO of Siemens USA.

“I am honored to take on the role of Siemens USA CFO. Every day, I see the impact that Siemens is making in the communities around the country, making them more sustainable and better places to live, work and play. I look forward to working with all Siemens companies to shape our future for society and for our US employees,” stated Marsha Smith, CFO of Siemens USA and Siemens Mobility North America.

Marsha has more than 20 years of experience working for Siemens’ financial organizations, beginning her career working for Siemens Canada Ltd. and leading projects for Siemens Metals and Pulp & Paper businesses in Atlanta, GA. In 2004, she joined Siemens Transportation Systems as the finance lead for Siemens’ joint venture projects and proposals in New York City. In 2013, she led the complex integration of Invensys Rail into Siemens Industry Inc. and in 2018, Marsha led the establishment of Siemens Mobility, Inc. a separately managed legal entity from Siemens Corporation.