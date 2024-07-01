LYB announces Foley, Ledet as executive VPs

LyondellBasell (LYB) announced that Kimberly Foley has assumed the role of executive VP, Global Olefins & Polyolefins (O&P), Refining and Supply Chain, and Aaron Ledet has been promoted to executive VP, Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D).

Foley had served as executive VP of Global I&D, Refining and Supply Chain since October 2022. She previously served as senior VP, global engineering, turnarounds and HSE for LYB. She has more than 35 years of experience in the petrochemical industry, including leadership positions in manufacturing, strategic planning, finance and supply chain.

Ledet has served as senior VP of O&P Americas since October 2022, with manufacturing and commercial responsibility for the O&P Americas segment as well as responsibility for developing future options for the Houston refining operation. He previously served as VP, Olefins & Feedstocks and has held a variety of leadership roles in the Advanced Polymer Solutions business segment, I&D and global supply chain, both in the U.S. and Europe.